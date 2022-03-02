Funeral services for Patricia Delver Wells, 81, of Elgin, will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Crossroads Baptist Church with Pastor Curtis Erwin, officiating. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wells passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 81.
Pat (Patty-Wagon), was born in Brunswick, Georgia, to Charles Jimmy and Margaret Fox on Dec. 4, 1940. She married Bobby Delver on Oct. 31, 1958 and after Army Basic Training they ended up at Camp Wolters in Mineral Wells, Texas, where on Aug. 23, 1959 she gave birth to their son Jimmy Clayton Delver, of Waco, Texas. The Army moved Pat and Bobby to Hokkaido, Japan where on Jan. 25, 1963 where they gave birth to Diana Irene Emerson, of Oklahoma City. The young Army family called half a dozen cities home, before they settled at Fort Sill in 1970, where Bobby retired from the military and worked in Civil Service. During the 1970s, Pat worked at Cameron University in financial services and helped students with loans and grants. In the 1980s, she took a sales and consultant job with the Salt Cellar, in the Central Mall in Lawton. This job allowed her to express her outgoing personality by helping customers with Bibles and the latest Christian books or music. She loved working with the public, and loved to make people laugh at her antics. She finished up her career by working at Elgin Pharmacy where she continued to serve the public by finding just the right gift, and serving up a good dose of teasing. She and Bobby enjoyed 59 years of marital bliss until his death in 2017. “Miss Pat”, married Dennis Wells on Feb. 20, 2020, and thoroughly enjoyed loving two years of continual banter, and warm friendship.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis; her daughter, Diana; her son, Jim; 3 grandchildren: Erin, Micah, and Allie; 8 great-grandchildren: Cayden, Braxlyn, Acelyn, Hudson, Emma, Aspen, Eleanor, and Blair.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby; her parents: CJ and Margaret Fox; her brother, Billy; and her great-granddaughter, Quinn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Crossroads Youth Falls Creek Fund