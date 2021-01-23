Patricia Carol Morris went to live with our heavenly father on Jan. 21, 2021. Carol, a Baptist minister, was highly admired by many neighbors and friends, she was known for speaking the Word and telling you the truth.
In the early ‘80s, Carol, her mother Pat and brother Bracy Junior would go to different prisons to preach and pray for the inmates. For many years, the three of them checked out inmates to have Bible studies and feed them. The family members would play softball against the inmates and Carol was the monitor.
Carol loved people and family; she always had an infectious smile. She didn’t want the homeless to go hungry or cold so she would give them rides to their medical appointments, take them to shelters, and go eat with them. Carol had a big, kind heart and opened her home to many homeless. In her early 20s, Carol graduated from beauty college, she loved to do hair. Carol always made sure no one went hungry. She took care of her siblings and those less fortunate. Her moto was “Life is what you make it.” She showed all of us what that actually meant by taking care of others. She enjoyed watching OU, the Thunder and eating at Tacoville; and most of all she loved her family.
Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, Carroll Lee Morris; children: Bracy Lynn Morris and wife Mary Morris, Deanna Resendiz and Albert Lee Morris all from Lawton, Oklahoma, grandchildren: Aaron Morris his wife Amber Morris; Bracy Morris II, Mathew Gentry and great-grandchildren Kyler and Kalb Morris, Adriana and Adam Gentry; and aunts and uncles: Michael Glenn Murrow, Catherine Mary Murrow, Elizabeth Kim Murrow, Jacqueline Kay Murrow, Rhonda Clou Stinson, Georgia Dana Murrow, William Ross Murrow and Regina Ann Martinez-Pena.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Renae Givens: parents: Bracy and Patricia (Ticeahkie) Murrow, brothers: Bracy Murrow Jr., Gerald Lynn Murrow, Jan Kevin Murrow and John Joseph Murrow and many loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Highland Cemetery. Burial will follow under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.