Patricia C. Crager, age 60, of Lawton passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Patricia was born on Aug. 15, 1960 to Susan Patricia Crager in Cherry Point, North Carolina. She attended Grove City High School in Ohio and was an All-State softball player. She lived in Ohio until the early 1980’s before moving to Lawton where she spent the next 20 years. She then moved to Minnesota for the next 15 years and subsequently moved back to Lawton. She had over 20 years of sobriety and helped others in recovery of their addictions. She was always willing to step up and volunteer to help others in her community. She liked fast cars and driving fast herself.
Patricia is survived by her four children: Tony Spotts; Yolanda Harden; Nathan Frazier and Tommy Frazier; her mother, Susan Payne; one sister, Shari Richardson and several grandchildren.
The family is having a private memorial at a later date.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com