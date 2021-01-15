Patricia Bunkley Franklin passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the age of 60 years old at her home in Lawton. She is survived by children: Nolan Chandler, Bryce, Braden; stepchildren: Nolana and Xawntoia; sisters: Cathy and Shirley; niece Miranda; nephew Clifton; her most recent husband Nolan Franklin and too many friends and extended family to list. She is preceded in death by her parents Shirley and Clifton Bunkley and grandparents Thelma and John Henry Nickerson.
Patricia was born in 1960 in Fort Eustis, Virgina. Raised in a military family and no stranger to travel having started at the age of seven, Patrica attended Hanau High School in Germany. Patricia would go on to complete her high school years at Eisenhower High School in Lawton. She went on to attend Cameron University, where she pursued a degree in Psychology. She married briefly, divorced and decided to make Lawton her permanent home. She met and married Nolan Franklin and together they raised four boys: Nolan Chandler, Bryce, Braden and Terrion (her grandchild by marriage). Patricia suffered debilitating pain due to injuries she sustained from a horrific car accident. Despite her pain and health challenges, Patricia worked hard to build a home and life with her family.