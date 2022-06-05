Funeral for Patricia B. Brown, 96, will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend Stephanie Jenkins, Rector officiating.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The Family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Brown died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, June 2, 2022. She was born Jan. 1, 1926, in New Rochelle, New York, to Mildred and Alwin Beil. She graduated from Isaac Young High School and the New Rochelle Hospital School of Nursing. She also attended New York University.
She served in the Army Nurse Corps from 1949 to 1951 at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., and William Beaumont Army Hospital in El Paso, Texas. After her marriage, she continued her career as a civil service registered nurse at Army hospitals in Tokyo, Munich, Fort Benning, Fort Campbell, and Fort Sill for a total of 32 years. During her service, she received five Outstanding Performance Awards, ten Exceptional Performance Awards, and on retiring in 1991, the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service at Fort Sill. She was affectionately known as “Ma” Brown by many.
She was past president of National Association of Retired Federal Employees, past secretary of AARP Chapter 1933, member of American Legion Post 193, Oklahoma Women’s Veterans Organization, and a volunteer at Hospice of Lawton.
Mrs. Brown was a communicant of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church where she served in the choir, the altar guild, pastoral care, and as a lector and lay visitor.
She is survived by sons: Bill, Oklahoma City; Bob (Nancy), Lawton; and daughter, Elizabeth McCormick (Jack), Houston, Texas; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Bill’s wife, Margaret, and step-daughter, Maxine Newman.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Brown’s name to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and the American Cancer Society.