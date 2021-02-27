Patricia Ann Whetstone lived on this beautiful earth for 64 years. She was born on September 13, 1956. She transitioned into the realm of peace on January 16, 2021.
Patty was a genius at anything she attempted to do. She studied at Cameron University and had a keen interest in the medical field. She loved music, old movies, cooking and had a flare for fashion and high -heeled shoes!
Patty will be greatly missed by her daughter, Chernetta D. Whetstone, her son, Ernest (DJ), Three sisters Sherry Whetstone-McCall (Husband- Ronald Missouri) , Heather Whetstone (Oklahoma) and Gwendolyn D. Whetstone ( New York).
Her loss and great sense of humor will be felt by many close friends, Phyllis Whetstone, and Patty’s eclectic crew of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and uncles.
Patty was preceded in death by parents Jeremiah J. and Johnnie M. Whetstone, Grandparents William and Lillie Bowman and her beloved Nephew Ronald J. McCall Jr.
Services will be announced at a later time.