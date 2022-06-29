Patricia “Patti” Ann Sutton-Tahdooahnippah, 36 of Cache went to her heavenly home on Friday.
She was a member of the West Nazarene Church of Cache. She was born on July 26, 1985 to Belinda Cable-Wermy and Donald Sutton. She started kindergarten in California then went to Cache Public Schools later got her GED through the Comanche Tribe. Patricia also attended the Great Plains Technology Center for CNA classes and went for her LPN but didn’t finish and chose to move forward with the Navy Reserves. After losing her youngest baby she began a career with Swanson’s Services as a 1st cook and was there 11-12 years. After Swanson’s she went to Serco for a year and then took an opportunity at the Comanche Nation Casino. She loved to cook, read, watch Game of Thrones and TikToks, she also enjoyed hanging out with her family, friends, and kids. Her favorite football team was OSU and her favorite basketball team was the Lakers and OKC Thunder. Her hobby was hanging out with her best friend and sister, Tiffany.
Trouble would follow them everywhere. Her favorite place to eat was Olive Garden, she loved their wine! She also enjoyed playing tag and hide and seek with her two cats Gailz and Krillin. She enjoyed being out in the sun tanning, though she never got darker. You can see her smile and hear her laugh coming from miles away.
Survivors include her two daughters: Alexia Sutton and Alissa Tahdooahnippah; grandson, Alijah Estrada all of Lawton; parents: Belinda and Charles Wermy; brothers: David Cable of Cache, and Donald Sutton of Amber; her sisters: Tiffany Cable all of Cache, and Tresa Caldwell of Eufaula; many cousins she considered brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son, Bryan George Poahway; husband, Bryan Tahdooahnippah; dad, Donald Sutton; aunts, uncles, and grandparents: Bruner and Annie Cable; Jack and Marie Sutton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday June 30, 2022 with Rev. Matt Asetamy officiating. Burial will follow at Cache KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the funeral home.