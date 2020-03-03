Funeral service for Patricia Ann “Pat” Meadlock will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 602 NW Arlington, Lawton, Oklahoma with Pastor W.B. Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Patricia Ann “Pat” Meadlock, 64, of Lawton passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK.
Pat was born December 6, 1955, in Eagletown, Oklahoma, a daughter of Jessie B and Snowie Lee Lewis. She married Lloyd Edward Meadlock on December 5, 1978 in Lawton, Oklahoma. Through their union they were blessed with three children; Augelique, Edward (Dante), and Karri Meadlock.
A lifetime member of the Baptist faith, Mrs. Meadlock put God first in her life and devoted her time to family and church projects. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
She was educated in Eagletown Schools of Oklahoma, and attended Edna Hennessee Beauty College, of Lawton, where she received her cosmetology licensing, and worked as a cosmetologist, specializing in all phases of hair care.
In 1990 Pat opened Perms Plus, located in downtown Lawton, Oklahoma on C Ave. across from Lawton Central Mall. Pat owned and operated her salon and worked alongside many skilled cosmetologists within the Lawton area for several years. Pat ran a highly successful salon, drawing customers throughout all of Southwest Oklahoma. It became one of the longest operating African American businesses in the Lawton area and was recognized in the Lawton Constitution. Pat’s business never closed, but simply relocated to her home where she worked until her passing.
Pat was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her laughter and joyful spirit will be missed. Above all things Pat was a dear friend and beloved child of God.
The family of Patricia Ann “Pat” Meadlock wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Bethlehem Baptist Church and extended friends and family who have shown support during this time of bereavement.
