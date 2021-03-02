Patricia Ann Flanagan, 76, went to meet her Savior on Feb. 20, 2021, after an extended battle with COVID-19. Patricia (Pat) was born on Oct. 9, 1944 in Eagle Pass, Texas to Funston P. Flanagan and Frances (Novotny) Flanagan. She grew up in Walters, attending and graduating in 1962 from Walters High School. Pat attended college at SWOSU in Weatherford, and transferred to Texas Christian University in Ft. Worth, Texas to be closer to Bill Flanagan. They married in 1965 after graduating from TCU with Bachelor of Business degrees.
Patricia was a hard-working, diverse, strong woman who had many careers in her life. She taught high school in Walters, Norman, and finishing her teaching tenure in Mustang, where she coached Mustang High School's Moot Court team to win the Oklahoma State Championship in 1982. Pat then turned her sights on becoming an attorney by graduating from Oklahoma University Law School in 1986. She enjoyed practicing law for the next 25 years. However, that wasn't enough for Patricia. She also simultaneously became a tag agent for the Oklahoma Tax Commission and opened her own business, Yukon Tag Agency.
Patricia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved quilting, riding her 4-wheeler, camping in Colorado, and she was an avid reader. She served on the Board of Editors for the Oklahoma Bar Journal, was a member of CASA, and was active at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Yukon.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bill Flanagan, and children: son Spencer Flanagan and his daughter Brecklyn of Neosho, MO; daughter Jeanne (Flanagan) Pennington and her husband Jason, and their daughters: Shelby and Delaney of Yukon; and son, Trevor Flanagan and his wife Becki, and their sons: T.J. and Drake, of Yukon. She is also survived by her siblings: Kathleen Flanagan, Walters; Alice Flanagan Loftin, San Antonio, TX; Mary Flanagan Glasgow, Walters; Michael C. Flanagan and his wife Sherry, Walters; Janis Flanagan Darley and husband Lon, Yukon; and Mark G. Flanagan, and his wife Mechelle, Walters, and many nieces and nephew, her uncle and aunt, Andrew J. Flanagan and his wife Peggy, Walters, and many cousins. Patricia was preceded in death by her baby brother, John Andrew Flanagan, her parents, Funston and Frances Flanagan; her niece, Margaret L. Clark; and her brothers-in-law: Curtis Collins, James Loftin and Randy Glasgow.
Rosary was held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Yukon, followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Feb. 26, 2021. Interment will be at a later date in Walters. Arrangements were under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon.