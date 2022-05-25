Funeral service for Patricia Ann Doughty will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022 in University Church of Christ with Eric Sharum, Minister officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at the University Church of Christ Lawton Facebook page.
Patricia Ann Doughty died Monday, May 23, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 81. She was born Jan. 18, 1941 in Lawton, to Cecil L. and Anna Lee (Cable) Dunn. She grew up in Lawton and was a 1959 graduate of Lawton High School.
She married Jerry D. Doughty on April 11, 1959 at her parents’ home in Lawton. She attended the 6th and Arlington Church of Christ from 1941 until 1975 and worked as the church secretary there from 1972 until 1975. She then attended the University Church of Christ, serving as the church secretary from 1976 until the time of her death.
She had been a member of the Carolyn Hunt Club and while her children were younger, assisted with Bluebirds and Cub Scouts.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry D. Doughty, of the home; her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Troy Brandon; her grandson, Tyler Brandon; two great grandchildren: Katara and Daniel; and her brother-in-law, John Doughty and wife Deborah.
Her parents, a son, Tim Doughty, and her brothers, Kent Dunn and Mike Dunn, preceded her in death.