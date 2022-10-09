Patricia Ann Hill age 69, passed away peacefully while sleeping in her family home on Oct. 1, 2022.
Patricia was born on Aug. 16, 1953, in Tuskegee, Alabama to the late Lola Mae and Clayton Wilson Sr. Patricia gave her life to Christ at an early age and also received her education from the Muscogee County School District in Columbus, GA. She met her husband Ronald Hill Sr. in Fort Benning, GA and married on Oct. 4, 1984. They traveled with the United States Army and settled in Lawton, where they raised their family.
Patricia was employed at The Kettle Kitchen, Braum’s Inc., and Furrs Cafeteria as a food service worker. She was loved by her community and always walked with her head held high. She enjoyed talking long-distance with family and friends. Her hobbies included watching her favorite game shows. She enjoyed the outdoors with her most beloved pet Queen for 15 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hill Sr. of 38 years; her three daughters: Nikita Severado of Hinesville, GA; Yanina (Theodore) Montgomery of Clarksville, TN, and Yanez (Vincent Jr.) Hill-Woods of Hinesville, GA; one son, Ronald (Kaylie) Hill Jr. of Norman; her sister, Altheia Jean Wilson, of Columbus GA; her brother, Clayton Wilson Jr. of Montgomery, AL; Julia (Mallory) Pearce (in-law) of Savannah, GA; Ira (Kathern) Hill (in-law) of San Antonio, TX. Patricia had a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; whom she loved and adored very much. Rodney Lamont (Schalinda) Wilson is a nephew that held a significant chunk of her heart. She had 13 grandchildren: Quinton; Alexis; Nicholas; Yas’meen; Ortis; Chevelle; Myshaela; Ronald Brady; Vincent III, Kenniatia; Jermaine; Elani, and expecting Henry Tatum. Aniyah La’Nae Prince Wilson her only great-granddaughter.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Lola Mae Wilson (Smith), Clayton Wilson Sr., three brothers: Jerry Wilson, Warren Wilson, Herbert Wilson, one sister, Shirley Mae Jackson and Dorthy Dampier (sister-in-law).
Services will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Services Lawton Chapel.