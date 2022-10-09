Patricia Ann Hill age 69, passed away peacefully while sleeping in her family home on Oct. 1, 2022.

Patricia was born on Aug. 16, 1953, in Tuskegee, Alabama to the late Lola Mae and Clayton Wilson Sr. Patricia gave her life to Christ at an early age and also received her education from the Muscogee County School District in Columbus, GA. She met her husband Ronald Hill Sr. in Fort Benning, GA and married on Oct. 4, 1984. They traveled with the United States Army and settled in Lawton, where they raised their family.

