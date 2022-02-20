Funeral service for Patricia Anne Elliott will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, immediately following the funeral service.
Viewing will be Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
The service may viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Patricia passed away quietly in her home in Lawton on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at the age of 40. Patricia was born on Mar. 24 1981 to parents James C. Elliott, III and Nancy I. Hall Elliott at Reynolds Army Community Hospital, Fort Sill.
Patricia suffered severe brain trauma at birth and had multiple physical and cognitive challenges throughout her life. Given all her difficulties, she still managed to communicate a large range of emotions, leaving little doubt if she was happy or angry.
Patricia lived at home for the first nine years of her life. She attended the Col. Greiner School for the Handicapped until she became eligible to attend Lawton Public Schools. She certainly loved Col. Greiner and he loved her.
In 1984 she participated for one year in a special program for multi-handicapped pre-school children at the Parkview School of the Blind in Muskogee.
Patricia had many angels in her life.
Patricia’s first caretaker, besides family, was Mrs. Beverly Edwards who took Patricia in her arms in her home-based day care center.
Carole McIntyre was her next angel who was an aid dedicated to assisting at home. She cared for Patricia before and after school and soon became a member of the family. Eventually Patricia moved in with Carole and lived with her for many years.
Patricia eventually moved into a group home in Lawton which was managed by Community Access. The staff took great care of her and her family is grateful for their dedication.
Patricia attended Lawton Public Schools eventually graduating from MacArthur High School. She then began attending the Goodwill Adult Day Care until COVID forced the closure of the facility.
Patricia was a happy girl who loved music; squeaks, bells and whistles from the television; swimming, being outside, going for walks, butternut squash, yogurt, cake and ice cream.
And she especially loved her big brother.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Mary Elaine Elliott of Arlington, Massachusetts; paternal grandfather and step-grandmother, James C. Elliott, Jr. and Cynthia Elliott of Lawton; maternal grandparents, Charles R. and Margaret M. Hall of Waltham, Massachusetts; aunt and uncle, Maureen and John Kilderry III and cousin, John F. Kilderry IV of Melbourne, Florida; and cousin, Brian DeKorte of Manchester, New Hampshire.
She will be missed by her parents; brother, James C. Elliott IV and his wife Laci of Parker, Texas; aunt and uncle, Linda and Steve Jamele of Sanbornton, New Hampshire; uncles: John Simon and Jeff Morfitt, Lawton; nephew and niece: Jackson C. Elliott and Madison A. Elliott of Parker, Texas; cousins: Robert S. DeKorte Jr. of Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Cheryl L. DeKorte of Framingham, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to a charity of your choice or to Mountain Metro AMBUCS, PO Box 44, Lawton, OK 73502, to be used to establish a scholarship for therapists in Patricia’s name to be awarded annually. Any additional money collected will be used to purchase Amtrykes.
