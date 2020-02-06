Pat Nolen Abernethy, 79, went to be with her Savior on Feb. 3, 2020. Pat was the oldest of three children born to A.C. and Dennie Nolen. She was born May 8, 1940, near Sherman, TX.
Throughout high school Pat worked at a local pharmacy and graduated from Lawton High School as Valedictorian. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma School of Pharmacy and was employed at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She met Robert “Bob” Abernethy when he was stationed at Fort Sill and they were married on August 20, 1965. After their wedding, they were stationed in Vicenza, Italy, where she worked as a pharmacist.
Pat returned to Lawton and ran the pharmacy at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, where she worked for three decades. Janie and John were both born in Lawton. Pat served faithfully as a military wife and mom while also continuing to direct the hospital pharmacy, as her husband served tours in both Vietnam and Korea.
Pat was an intelligent, generous, and strong woman who was passionate about raising up the next generation of pharmacists. She also loved helping those in need obtain medications at a reasonable cost.
Pat was a basketball coach, a Camp Fire Girls leader, an active member of the First Christian church, and a soccer mom/grandma, always cheering louder than anyone. She loved her family dearly and she will be greatly missed.
“Pat Pat” was preceded in death by her husband Bob and her brother Dean. She is survived by her daughter Janie Grottkau, her husband Jim, and their children: Brandon, Austin, Kristen, Ryan, and Sean; her son John Abernethy, his wife Lori, and their children: Chris, Elizabeth, and Anna; her brother Bill Nolen and his wife Pam; five special nieces and nephews and Katharine and Robert Hutchinson and Bobby, Artie and their families.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7th, at 10:00 am at Wildwood Community Church, 1501 24th Ave NE, Norman, OK, with graveside services following at 1:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton.
Charitable donations can be made to the Fellowship Assistance Fund at Wildwood Community Church in Norman, OK. Online condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care (405.292.4787).