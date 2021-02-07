Services for Pat Fowler Jr., will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Meadows officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday. A military graveside will be held in the upcoming days at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Lawton.
Pat Fowler Jr. was born Sept. 2, 1941 in Emory, Texas. He had been a resident of Frankston for 11 years, formerly living in Lawton. He was career military, serving in the US Army for 26 years; he retired as a Command Sergeant Major. He was a member of American Legion, Disabled Veterans and the VFW. He worked for the US Postal Service in Lawton as a mail carrier for 13 years.
Command Sgt. Major Fowler passed away at the age of 79 on Feb. 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Lore Fowler; parents; and brother, W. B. Fowler.
Survivors include his wife of 4 years, Pam Fowler of Frankston; children: Rickey Fowler (Nancy); Mark Fowler (Kathe); and Patricia Saylor (John); step-sons: Scott Willis (Jenny) and Donnie Willis (Deborah); grandchildren: PJ Fowler; Aaron West; Shaun Jackson; Amber Jackson; Ranson Fowler; Charlotte Fowler; Teresa Fowler; Jessica Saylor and Jenny Saylor; step-grandchildren: Garrett Willis; Ruben Willis; Lily Montoya; Angelina Montoya; and Leticia Montoya; and numerous great-grandchildren.