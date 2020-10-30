A Celebration of the life of Pat Dryburg will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church.
Pat Dryburg died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 54. He was born August 11, 1966 in Nuremberg, Germany to Dennis J. and Rosemarie Dryburg. He grew up in Lawton and was a 1984 graduate of Eisenhower High School. He later attended Cameron University on a music scholarship, playing trumpet with the Cameron Band and was a member of Kappa Kappa Psi fraternity. Pat married Helena John on November 14, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Pat had worked for Gibson’s Discount Center and Sam’s Club before beginning a 27-year career with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as a tire builder.
Pat had been a member of DeMolay International and the Masonic Lodge. He loved cycling and was a member of the Goodyear Cycling Club where he served as commissioner, a member of Team Phoenix Racing and a member of the Southwest Oklahoma Bicyclists. He was also a triathlete, competing in his first two triathlons in 2016 and 2017. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and University of Oklahoma football fan.
He is survived by his wife, Helena John Dryburg, of the home; two daughters, Cara Morgan Dryburg, Wichita Falls, Texas and Brittney Marie Newton and husband Gage, Lawton, Oklahoma; his mother, Rosemarie Dryburg, Lawton, Oklahoma; five step children and their spouses, Blake John and Emily, Edmond, Oklahoma, Matt John and Ravonne, Centerton, Arkansas, Jade Harle, Lawton, Oklahoma, Roger Harle and Karli, Lake Dallas, Texas and Joshua Braydon John, Stillwater, Oklahoma; six step grandchildren, Barrett, Ellie Cate, Nathan, Rowan, Simeon and Haydon; his sisters, Heidi Campeau and husband Clay, Haley, Idaho and Tammy King and husband Toby, Irving, Texas; nephews, Christopher and his wife Cecilia and Brandon as well as a great niece and great nephew.
His father preceded him in death.
