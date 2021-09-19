‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.’
2 Timothy 4:7-8
Funeral Mass for Pat Downing will be noon Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The mass may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Pat Downing went to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Lawton, at the age of 75. She was born Dec. 30, 1945, in New Orleans, Louisiana to James Richard Tennyson, Sr. and Gladys Labbe’ Tennyson. Mom grew up in New Orleans and was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. Following high school, she served as a nun with the Sisters of St. Joseph for four years. While in the convent, mom began nursing school at Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans and became a registered nurse.
Mom started working at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, when she’d leave the hospital at midnight, you could tell she loved the fray, getting deeply involved in the lives of underprivileged people of New Orleans and that was a pattern that followed throughout her life. She also spent eight years working in Tampa, Florida and moved to Lawton in 1987 where she accepted a position with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and worked for 30+ years. She worked in various departments of the hospital, later becoming a discharge planner. She was something else.
Mom was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, volunteering in many capacities at the church, which included sweeping and mopping the sanctuary every Monday. Mom found this to be an honorable way to serve God. She was active with Mobile Meals, which provided a warm meal to members of the community. On top of this, mom would devote extra time with those she served giving special gifts and lots of love. Mom also volunteered at Lovesick Ministries, bringing 40 pounds of bananas every Sunday before going to mass, she acquired the nickname “Nana the Banana,” making friends with those who struggled with life hardships, loving on them, and being the hands and feet of Jesus. Mom had a passion for making homemade gifts for family and friends. Mom spent many hours at the Patterson Center creating beautiful ceramic pieces that her family will forever cherish. She was also a member of Run Lawton making wonderful lifelong friends while training for half marathons, quarter marathons and 5Ks. Mom enjoyed a good challenge, pushing her limits. Mom had a heart for finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease attending the Walk to End Alzheimer’s every year in memory of her mother, Gladys Tennyson. Additionally, mom sponsored a child in a developing country through Food for the Hungry, providing him with food, a better education, clean water, and medical treatment. Not only did mom donate her time and labor, but she also donated a generous amount of her annual income, both locally and globally putting others needs before her own.
As Mother Teresa said “Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with Great Love”
Our mother touched many lives in this community, including friends, co-workers, and neighbors. The biggest impression she made was on her family. We called her “Nana.” Nana enjoyed baking, reading, watching LSU and the Saints play and spending time with us (especially her love, Sir William, her little chihuahua). Nana would call us over to make homemade cinnamon rolls, Bundt cakes, and cookies. Nana would send little “thinking of you” cards to bring a smile to our faces. She would call and text with funny memes, which brought us a good laugh. Nana enjoyed having fun and dancing the Jitterbug with family and especially her sister Suellen Tennyson, they sure could cut a rug. Nana worked hard around the house doing home projects using some of the tools and knowledge passed down from her dad, who taught her how to have great work ethic. She will be missed.
Our mother, Pat, is survived by her children and their spouses: Kristin and Chad Lassiter, Fletcher; and James and Kimberly Downing, North Richland Hills, Texas; six grandchildren: Madison Richard; Zachary Richard; Jordan Cody and husband Chris; Levi Downing; Grace Downing and Lillian Downing; two great-grandchildren: Remi, and Ivey Cody; her sister, Sister Suellen Tennyson, MSC, Burkina Faso, Africa; and her sister-in-law, Jenny Tennyson, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Her parents, her brother, James R. “Jimmy” Tennyson, Jr., and a granddaughter, Eden Grace Downing, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lawton Alzheimer’s Association, Mobile Meals, and Food for the Hungry.
