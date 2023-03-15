Pat Douglas Ernce, age 79, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Sep. 13, 1943, in Oklahoma City, to Francis Robert Ernce and Hattie Lee (Tate) Ernce. In 1948, the family moved to Lawton, where Pat graduated from Lawton High School in 1964. On Sept. 13, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Rita Faye Bryant. Together, they had two children who were the apple of his eye, Kristi and Rob.

Pat worked at Midwest Distributors before starting a long career at Goodyear, where he retired in 2003 after 24 years of service. In 2012, he began working for Compass Transit, which he enjoyed until retiring in 2020.

