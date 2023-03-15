Pat Douglas Ernce, age 79, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Sep. 13, 1943, in Oklahoma City, to Francis Robert Ernce and Hattie Lee (Tate) Ernce. In 1948, the family moved to Lawton, where Pat graduated from Lawton High School in 1964. On Sept. 13, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Rita Faye Bryant. Together, they had two children who were the apple of his eye, Kristi and Rob.
Pat worked at Midwest Distributors before starting a long career at Goodyear, where he retired in 2003 after 24 years of service. In 2012, he began working for Compass Transit, which he enjoyed until retiring in 2020.
In addition to his love for God and his family, Pat had a passion for OU football, golf, and his constant companion, his dog Ollie.
Surviving Pat are his wife of 59 years, Rita; his daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Wayne Brandon; his son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Kim Ernce; his sister, Peggy Lingren; and two nephews: Jim Hinson and Chris Hinson. Pat was also the proud grandfather of Bryan Bridwell and wife Tammy; Devin Ernce and wife Emerson; Colby Kennedy and wife Annedria; Ashlee Vernon and husband Brent; Alec Ernce; Amanda Brandon, and Caleb Ernce. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren: Blakely and Mason Bridwell; Carrson and Aubree Kennedy; Logan; Melody, and Gwen Vernon.
A family visitation will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Graveside services for Pat will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Lynn Richardson officiating.