Pat Colene (Mowdy) Allgood, 77, of Honobia Oklahoma died July 20th, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Temple, Tx surrounded by her family.
She was the youngest of 5 children born in Mena Arkansas. She graduated top of her class from Smithville, Ok. and then attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma.
Pat pursued her passion for photography and became a professional photographer, directing several photography workshops and traveling the Southwest creating many iconic images of Navajo Rodeo cowboys. She was a politically active Democrat and spearheaded many progressive actions, namely women’s rights and animal welfare issues. As a lifelong animal lover she rescued and cared for many pets her entire life.
She was a compassionate woman who was always eager to jump into any situation that called for help. Pat was a force of nature that could not be matched. She was fiercely independent and lived her life to beat of her own drummer. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, King and Hildred Mowdy and her brother R.B. Mowdy.
She is survived by her daughters Colleen Taylor and her husband Josh of Temple Tx and Connie Cude of Austin, Tx., her grandchildren Stella Taylor, Bella and King Cude, her siblings Lorene Williams, Connie and Leroy Williams and Drew Mowdy, her nieces and nephews, her best friend Cynthia Clay and her beloved pets.
Her family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice of Temple Tx for the excellent care they gave her. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to your local Planned Parenthood, Humane Society or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network pancan.org
A memorial service will be arranged by her daughters at an upcoming date.