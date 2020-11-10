Pastor Sargent First Class, Theodore E. Clark, Sr., born October 17, 1934 to Theodore Roosevelt and Gertrude Clark.
November 1, 2020 he was called home to be with the Lord, Pastor Clark served in our Arm Forces 20 years 7 months in the US Army. His ministry began as an usher, Sunday School Teacher, Deacon and called into the Ministry to proclaim the word of God under the late John H. Jackson, St. John Baptist Church of Washington, D.C. After receiving the call he did preach his initial sermon until 3 years later. He has been a Dynamic Speaker Evangelist and it was evi- dent the hand of the Lord was upon him.
In his Military Service, he received top honors as a Private First Class where we were stationed in Huntsville, Alabama, Red Stone Arsenal. He was the assigned the driver for his General and the distinguished Scientist, Dr. Van Braun of Germany Space Program here in the states. He also was with the military outfit that protected Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in March to
Selma, with a 45 magnum on his hip, he also spent 14 months in South Korea and we were station in Fort Benning, GA. Six years later he received his promotion to Drill Sargent. He was such an excellent Solider, top of his class that the Generals recognized his ability to lead and direct, toured in Vietnam 14 months after to the states. We were stationed in Fort Ord, California for 3 years then we moved to our Nations Capital were he became top recruiter in the Nation, served 9 years and then ordered to go to Lawton, Oklahoma to Fort Sill Army Base.
Retired in 1976, began his Ministry as an Associate Minister at St. John Baptist Church under the Rev. Jesse Davenport. His first Pastorate was at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Wynne- wood for 3 years. Then was called to the Macedonia Baptist Church for several years here in Ardmore. He founded The Children of the King Independent Baptist Church over 20 years and The Bethlehem House of Bread Homeless Shelter, where they have housed over 4,855 people and their families in the past 19 years, a very generous heart.
He leaves to mourn and celebrate his life, his wife, Delores Y. Broadnax Clark of 62 years and 7 months, their four children, , Beverly K. Clark, Deidre Richardson, Ted Clark, Jr., Mark Clark, Sonya Clark, Oshea Chenault, Kieasha Richardson, Aisha Woods, Amanda Campbell, Dasha Clark, Yolanda Clark, Ted Clark III, Mark Clark, Jr., Gregg Richardson, Jr., Diamond Rich- ardson and Penice Clark.
Surviving siblings, Ann Broadnax, Wilburt Clark, Ernestine Brown, Joesph Clark and Ellison Clark.
Great Grand Children, Keiondre Chenault, Kei’anna Chenault, Teia’nna Chenault, Taliah Chenault, Amere Henderson, Cali Chanelle, Iana Campbell, Ian Campbell, Nathanel Moore, Mark A Clark, III.
Extended Family, Rhonda Clark, Ian Campbell, Gregg Richardson and Desmond Cor- denome, Latoria Perry, Jaden, Talen, Miley, Kendrea and the newest member of our Family, Baby Ava.
Host of Nieces, Nephews, In-laws and Relatives.
Special Friends, Deacon & Mrs. Sneed and The Hodges Family and special Thank you to the Ardmore Veteran Center were Pastor Clark taught classes for over 18 years.