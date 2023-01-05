Funeral service for Pamela Jean Hunter, age 71, of Frederick, will be at Noon, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 West Gladstone Avenue, Frederick, with Dr. Michael Logan officiating. Burial will be in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Ms. Hunter passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Frederick.
Pamela Jean Hunter was born Jan. 24, 1951, in Frederick, to Raymond and Doris June (Evaige) Hunter. She attended Boyd High School until her senior year. She graduated from Frederick High School with the Class of 1969. Pamela then attended Vocational Business School in Vernon, Texas. She began her work career as a teacher assistant at Prather Brown Elementary School in Frederick. She then worked for Schelegal which became Metzler and then Henniges. Pamela retired from Henniges on Jan. 3, 2019, after 39 years. She was an avid reader who often read a book a day. Pamela treasured spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sisters: Rita Hunter Nellis and husband Carl and Jeanette Hunter; one nephew, Dexter Hunter; three nieces: Paula Boggess and husband KeAndre; Courtnee Hunter-Crane, and Sable Nellis, and two great-nieces: Mackenzie Boggess and Kadynn Boggess.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Doris; and two sisters: Bevela Jackson and Lee Hunter.