Graveside service for Pamela Gay Bonnell-Mihalis (Scoggins) will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, Oklahoma.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the graveside.
Pamela Gay Bonnell-Mihalis (Scoggins), 72, Lawton passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home in Lawton. She was born February 2, 1948 in Sacramento, California to Dewey and Marlyce Scoggins. She graduated from Cameron University in 1972 with a degree in English. She subsequently attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a Master’s of Library Science in December of 1973. While a child, her grandfather would take her regularly to the library. Pamela knew from a very young age that she wanted to be a librarian one day. Pamela went on to manage several library systems including libraries in Plano, Texas, Waco, Texas and Elyria, Ohio. She was known nationwide as an advocate to stop censorship and appeared on national television for her efforts to stop book censorship and change the school textbook selection process in Texas. Pamela loved jigsaw puzzles with 1,000 pieces or more and had a table in her house dedicated to jigsaw puzzles. She collected first edition classic books. She was passionate about international travel and would plan elaborate European trips every year. Pamela was one of a kind and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her two brothers, Robert Scoggins of Faxon, Oklahoma and Ronald Scoggins and wife Nancy of Boerne, Texas, her grandson Zachary Henderson of Denver, Colorado, daughter-in-law Rachel Henderson of Conifer, Colorado, and a niece Brooke Scoggins of Carrollton, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her son Verneil Samuel Henderson of Conifer, Colorado, her husband Steven Mihalis of Lawton, Oklahoma and her parents, Dewey and Marlyce Scoggins of Lawton, Oklahoma.
