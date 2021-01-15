Our treasured mom, nana and sister Pamela Diane Rainey, 68 of Norman, peacefully passed Jan. 11, 2021.
Cremation with care was handled by Primrose Funeral Service. A private celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.
Pamela was born and raised in Lawton. She attended Lawton Public Schools. Before retirement, she worked as a waitress, bartender and casino clerk, she loved interacting with people.
Pamela was a loving and devoted mother first and foremost. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went .
Our mom was a strong, determined, kind and compassionate independent woman. She wasn’t afraid of anyone or anything. She was a fierce Mama Bear. We will miss her every day.
She is survived by her children: Richard Westbrook; Bridget and Mark Sammons; Tracy and John Sherwood; brothers: Gary Keller; Ricky and Renae Keller; David and Stephanie Keller; grandchildren: Destiny; Trae and Bradley Westbrook; Haedin Kelley; Brianna and Brooke Petree. She was an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents John and Betty; stepfather, Ottie Williams; her brother Mike Keller; twin sister, Camela Hoffman; daughter-in-law, Wendi Westbrook; and husband Jimmy Rainey.
Special thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Norman Regional provided invaluable care to Mom.