Pamela was born on Jan. 28, 1953, to Maude Mausape McDaniels and Paul Alexander McDaniels Sr. in Lawton. She passed on Oct. 10, 2022, in Binger, after a lengthy illness. Pamela was a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe and of Lakota and Zuni Decent.

Pamela graduated from Anadarko High School in 1971. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from USAO and obtained her Master of Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Pamela was a teacher for the Anadarko Public Schools throughout her career. She taught at Sunset Elementary and Anadarko Middle School retiring in 2006. She also taught G.E.D. classes for B.I.A. Adult Education Program. She loved to crochet, sew, bake, and beadwork for her family and friends. She was gifted with many talents, creative, and generous at heart to everyone. There was nothing she couldn’t do if she put her mind to it. She also loved to go to the casino when she could, winning on occasion and still having fun if she didn’t. Her passion for teaching was strong, she took care of her family and loved ones always, never saying no always finding a way in church or at home. She was proud of her accomplishments throughout her life. She married Rev. Robert Simpson on Aug. 9, 1997 sharing many happy years together. She loved playing the piano in church and at home. Providing JJ Methvin and El Reno Indian Methodist Church with beautiful music every Sunday. They were members of JJ Methvin United Methodist Church in Anadarko.