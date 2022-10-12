Pamela was born on Jan. 28, 1953, to Maude Mausape McDaniels and Paul Alexander McDaniels Sr. in Lawton. She passed on Oct. 10, 2022, in Binger, after a lengthy illness. Pamela was a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe and of Lakota and Zuni Decent.
Pamela graduated from Anadarko High School in 1971. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from USAO and obtained her Master of Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Pamela was a teacher for the Anadarko Public Schools throughout her career. She taught at Sunset Elementary and Anadarko Middle School retiring in 2006. She also taught G.E.D. classes for B.I.A. Adult Education Program. She loved to crochet, sew, bake, and beadwork for her family and friends. She was gifted with many talents, creative, and generous at heart to everyone. There was nothing she couldn’t do if she put her mind to it. She also loved to go to the casino when she could, winning on occasion and still having fun if she didn’t. Her passion for teaching was strong, she took care of her family and loved ones always, never saying no always finding a way in church or at home. She was proud of her accomplishments throughout her life. She married Rev. Robert Simpson on Aug. 9, 1997 sharing many happy years together. She loved playing the piano in church and at home. Providing JJ Methvin and El Reno Indian Methodist Church with beautiful music every Sunday. They were members of JJ Methvin United Methodist Church in Anadarko.
Pamela is preceded in death by her parents Maude and Paul McDaniels Sr.; two brothers: Cruz F. McDaniels II, and Paul A McDaniels Jr., and a sister, Eugenia “Gina” McDaniels. Her grandparents paternal: Cruz F. McDaniels I, and Lucy McDaniels, and maternal: Caddo Mausape and Eugenia Ianonen Mausape.
Pamela leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband retired Rev. Robert Simpson currently at the V.A. Home in Clinton; a son, Leslie Michael Tartsah Jr.; a daughter, Vanessa Dyer and husband Billy Dyer and a truly loved grandson, Darrell Paul Branch all of the home, Anadarko, and a beloved sister, Janet Shunkamolah; nieces: Shelly McDaniels and Eugenia Big Eagle of Anadarko; Patricia McDaniels-Gomez and husband Wayne of Moore; Brenda McDaniels of Cordell, and Diane Hugar and husband James of Anadarko; nephews: Cruz F. McDaniels III, of Anadarko; Jim McDaniels of Binger, and Stanley Shunkamolah of New Mexico. Many grandchildren: Sean Wells, Samantha Wells, Isaiah Highwalker, Khylee Highwalker, Reuben McDaniels, Miriam Edward, Cielo Gomez, Cruz McDaniels IV, Trey McDaniels, Isabel Gomez, Destiney Hugar, Jayme Hugar, Alexis Hugar, and Chelsey Hugar; great-grandchildren: Stephen, Tyler, Carla, and Trey II “Yee”; cousins: (loved as brothers and sisters) Mark, Josh and Parker Kaulaity, Marian Kaulaity Hansson, Valentine Tate, Shirley Wells, and friends (loved as family) Thelma Lou and Libby All will miss her every sec of everyday.
An All-Night Wake Service will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 starting at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Both services will be held at JJ Methvin United Methodist Church in Anadarko, with Rudy Tartsah Jr. officiating and under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.