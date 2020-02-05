Graveside service for Pamela Davis will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Mike Shklar, Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Pamela Davis, age 68, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Lawton. She was born November 16, 1951 in Little Rock, Arkansas. After moving several times, the family settled in Lawton. Pamela was educated through Lawton Public Schools.
Pamela’s family would like to acknowledge her lifelong family friends, Joe Brown, Bobbie Jean Brown (deceased) and family.
Survivors include two brothers, Ralph Davis and his wife, Nancy, Lawton and Bob Derryberry, Iowa, sister, Melissa Roth, Lawton, two nephews, Jason Davis and Jeffrey Roth, three nieces Aimee Matheson, Melanie Anderson and Dawn Habhab and many great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia L. Higginbottom Davis, father, Clayton I. Davis, two aunts, Mitzi Boutwell Bucklin and Sarah Henke, three uncles, Bob, Merle and Woodrow Higginbottom and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
