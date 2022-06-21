Pamela Allene (Reynolds) “Mimi” Geionety, age 69, was sent home June 14, 2022 after battling a long illness. Pamela was born to Bill Reynolds and Helma Allene Ferguson. She was the second youngest of eight kids. Early life, she grew up in Central Oklahoma City where she met Eric Christopher Tienter and Tommy Tienters father. She remarried later in life to Charles Geionety of Comanche county where they adopted three children of native descent: Matthew Geionety, Charles Clair Hugar III, and Morgan Rene Palmer and raised them as their own. She enjoyed cooking, watching Judge Judy, and spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She had a great sense of humor and very down to earth personality. She was very wise and many people looked up to her as a mother and would go to her for advice.
Preceded in death by late husband Charles Geionety; two sons: Timothy Geionety and Tommy Tienter; and one grandson, Gatlin Wayne Geionety.
She is survived by children: Eric Christopher Tienter; Karrie Tienter; Matthew Geionety; Melissa Geionety; Charles C Hugar III, and Morgan Palmer; grandchildren: Andrew Powell; Blayne Powell; Owen Geionety; Roman Geionety; Maverick Hugar; Mckai Salazar; Kieran Hugar; Nova Parker, and Amara Klinekole; great-grandchildren: Leah Powell; Gavin Powell; Aiden Powell; Kannon Burlton; Mea Powell; Conner Powell; Preston Powell; Audrey Williams.
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home.