Private family graveside service for Pae Marie Wagner will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Burial will be in the Post Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Public visitation will be Monday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pae Marie Wagner, 75, Lawton, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home in Lawton. She had been a resident of Lawton since 1977. She was born in Byongkohyon, Japan, to Gye Won Pae and Sang Yol Pae (both deceased), on August 4, 1944.
Mrs. Wagner married Bert William Wagner on October 18, 1971, in Seoul, South Korea, and they were married for 25 years. As a military wife, she and Bert left Seoul in 1975 and lived in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, before retiring in Lawton in 1978. She worked as a cook at Fort Sill for 15+ years. Her love of cooking guaranteed no one ever left her home with an empty stomach.
Survivors include three daughters and one son: Susan Poe of Roanoke, TX, and her children, Tara Chambers and Ashley Culberson; Margie Chilson of Littleton, CO, and her husband, Tim and their children Ryan and Mary; Linda Lamb of Lake Worth, TX, and her husband Jesse and her children, Kayla Jackson, Billy Allen, and Jacob Leckie; and Robert Wagner of Lawton, OK. Mrs. Wagner has two great-grandchildren named Aryanna and Victoria from her granddaughter Kayla and her husband James. She also has two brothers who live in Lawton: Hak Bong Pae and Tae Bong Pae.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one brother, Pal Bong Pae.
In lieu of flowers at the service, the family would welcome donations to Comanche County Memorial Hospice for their great love and care over the past few months. CCMH Hospice, 12 NW Sheridan Road, Lawton, OK 73505.
