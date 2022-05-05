Funeral service for Pablo “Paul” Leyja Jr., age 81, of Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at Orr Gray Gish Chapel, Frederick, with Chaplain James Smith officiating.
Mr. Leyja passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the funeral home and the Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. led by Aurora Gutierrez.
Burial will be in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Leyja was born July 12, 1940, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Pablo Leyja Sr. and Maria B. (Castillo) Leyja. He attended school in Fashion, Texas, and in 1955 he and his family moved to Frederick. Paul began his career as a monument mason for Parsons Monument Company in Snyder and Mt. Park. He later worked at Frederick Monument for many years. He was united in marriage to Vickie Nevarez on Dec. 30, 1977, in Snyder. Paul and Vickie moved to Lawton in 1983. In 1988 Paul continued working as a monument mason for Gragg Monument. Paul was very proficient and accomplished in his trade. He earned the respect of his peers professionally and personally. He had an impeccable work ethic and took pride in his monument/headstone work. He was an avid baseball fan and was an extraordinary baseball player when he was younger. Paul loved playing baseball and softball and was instrumental in organizing numerous softball tournaments through the years, while making new friends and building lifelong relationships along the way. In his free time Paul enjoyed working on his lawn and grilling and cooking with his late son Dino. He also enjoyed fishing and listening to his favorite Mexican songs. Paul was described by many as a great man and one who will be truly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Adam Roy Hicks; a son, Galen Dean Hicks; brothers: Chris, Freddy, Benny and Joe; sisters: Janie Cervantes and Rosa Leyja.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Leyja and son, Gregory, both of the home; sisters: Maggie Rea and Isabel Ramirez, both of Frederick; four grandchildren: Ashlen Hicks, BreAnna Jefferson, Christopher Paul Hicks and Jayden Hicks; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.