Pablo H. Garcia was born on Jan. 24, 1944, in Redwood, Texas, and left this world on Aug. 18, 2022, in Lawton. He was 78 years old.
He was born in Redwood, Texas, to Raphael Garcia and Maria Hernandez Garcia. He was one of 14 siblings. He was raised in San Marcos, Texas. He entered the military (U.S. Army) in 1963. He retired from the military in 1991, serving his country honorably for 28 years. During the time he was stationed in California he met Delia Angulo of Los Angeles, California, and three-months to the day after they met, they married on Feb. 10, 1968. They had three children. The family lived in California, Texas, and finally in Lawton, where Pablo was stationed at Fort Sill. They raised their three children in Lawton, and he retired from the military and resided in Lawton until his death.
Pablo’s life was his family — his wife of almost 55 years, his children, grandchildren and his brothers and sisters. Friends that he made along the way were soon also considered family. He was generous with his time, guidance, and support when family and friends needed him. He enjoyed traveling to see family and spend time having meals together, reminiscing about times past, and cherishing the memories of those that had passed and making new memories with the family that was still present. For him, his wealth was measured in family and love of family. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and make their way in life — watching them fulfill dreams and encouraging them to stay true to themselves and their aspirations.
Pablo is preceded in death by his mother, Maria Hernandez Garcia; his father, Rafael Garcia; his sister, Maria Garcia Chavez of Staples, Texas; his brother Macario Garcia; and his sister Anita Garcia Torres of San Marcos, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Delia Garcia; his daughter, Velma Lora Garcia and her husband Ty Myrick of Buda, Texas; his son, Pablo Garcia Jr., of Lawton; and his son, David Garcia and his wife Jennifer Garcia of New Orleans, Louisiana; his grandchildren: Jacob Andrew Lange of Austin, Texas; Anna-Marie Lange of Buda, Texas; Kelly Garcia of Walters, and Maya Savage and Aidan Mitchell of New Orleans, Louisiana; his sister, Raphaela Garcia DeLeon of San Marcos, Texas; his brother, Augustine H. Garcia of San Marcos, Texas; his sister, Raymunda Garcia Mendez of San Marcos, Texas; his brother, Juan H. Garcia of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his sister, Guadalupe Garcia Guzman of San Marcos, Texas; his sister, Maria Dolores Garcia of Austin, Texas; his sister, Juana Garcia of San Marcos, Texas, and his sister, Teresa Garcia of San Marcos, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a wake service with rosary at 6 p.m. at the Elgin Funeral Home located at 602 A. Street, Elgin, Oklahoma 73538. Funeral services will be held on Aug. 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church located at 8492 State Highway 17, Elgin, Oklahoma 73538. Burial will follow the church service at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery located at 2648 NE Jake Dunn Road, Elgin, Oklahoma 73538.
Pablo’s family and friends hope to one day be reunited with him to hear his laughter and be in the warmth of his light and love.