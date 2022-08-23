Pablo H. Garcia was born on Jan. 24, 1944, in Redwood, Texas, and left this world on Aug. 18, 2022, in Lawton. He was 78 years old.

He was born in Redwood, Texas, to Raphael Garcia and Maria Hernandez Garcia. He was one of 14 siblings. He was raised in San Marcos, Texas. He entered the military (U.S. Army) in 1963. He retired from the military in 1991, serving his country honorably for 28 years. During the time he was stationed in California he met Delia Angulo of Los Angeles, California, and three-months to the day after they met, they married on Feb. 10, 1968. They had three children. The family lived in California, Texas, and finally in Lawton, where Pablo was stationed at Fort Sill. They raised their three children in Lawton, and he retired from the military and resided in Lawton until his death.

Recommended for you