Funeral for Pablo Garcia will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Walters Church of the Nazarene, Walters with Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Pablo L. Garcia was born to Pablo Hernandez Garcia and Maria Delia (Lora) Garcia on Feb. 15, 1972 in Los Angeles, CA and departed this life in Lawton on Jan. 28, 2023 at the age of 50 years, 11 months and 13 days.