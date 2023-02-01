Funeral for Pablo Garcia will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Walters Church of the Nazarene, Walters with Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Pablo L. Garcia was born to Pablo Hernandez Garcia and Maria Delia (Lora) Garcia on Feb. 15, 1972 in Los Angeles, CA and departed this life in Lawton on Jan. 28, 2023 at the age of 50 years, 11 months and 13 days.
Coming from California at one year of age, Pablo grew up at Lawton but for a time in Austin, TX. Upon returning to Lawton, he and his siblings attended school at Robert E. Lee, Park Lane and MacArthur Junior High and High School. He married Deanna Rae Edwards on Dec. 7, 1992 in Lawton and to the union a son, Kelly was born. Pablo began working on cars at the Ford Dealership as a 17-year-old. He also worked at Furr’s Cafeteria and for Ford Roofing before fabricating and installing signs for Monkey Business and Fastsigns.
Pablo enjoyed working on bikes when he was younger and was always interested in art. He loved working on cars and working with his hands. He enjoyed drag racing, burn outs, dirt bikes and 4-wheelers. He was a member of the Walters Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed teaching teens and helping with Vacation Bible School.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pablo H. Garcia.
He is survived by his son, Kelly Garcia of Lawton; his mother, Maria Garcia of Lawton; his sister, Velma Myrick and husband Ty of Buda, TX; a brother, David Garcia and wife Jennifer of New Orleans, LA; and four nieces and nephews: Jacob Lange, Anna-Marie Lange, Maya Savage and Aiden Mitchell; his girlfriend, Glenda Jenkins of Lawton; a host of other relatives and friends.