Owen Samuel (Sam) Ard, died on May 5, 2022 in Colorado Springs, CO, with his daughter, Sarah, by his side. As he said when reflecting on his life, “I think we did pretty good.” Sam’s passions were his family, his community and his faith.

Sam was born in Kansas City, KS to Owen and Margaret Ard, the youngest of three children. He grew up in Lee’s Summit, MO and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School. Sam took great pride in staying in touch with childhood and high school friends. He attended the University of Missouri on a football scholarship and went to the White House to meet President Truman as part of the Mizzou football team. Sam graduated in 1954 with a degree in Marketing and while in college was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity (president for 2 years). Sam was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army upon completion of ROTC at the University.