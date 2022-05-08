Owen Samuel (Sam) Ard, died on May 5, 2022 in Colorado Springs, CO, with his daughter, Sarah, by his side. As he said when reflecting on his life, “I think we did pretty good.” Sam’s passions were his family, his community and his faith.
Sam was born in Kansas City, KS to Owen and Margaret Ard, the youngest of three children. He grew up in Lee’s Summit, MO and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School. Sam took great pride in staying in touch with childhood and high school friends. He attended the University of Missouri on a football scholarship and went to the White House to meet President Truman as part of the Mizzou football team. Sam graduated in 1954 with a degree in Marketing and while in college was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity (president for 2 years). Sam was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army upon completion of ROTC at the University.
While stationed at Fort Sill, Sam met and married Jane Lacy, the love of his life. They were married for 60 years until Jane’s death in 2015. Together they raised four children who survive them: Anne Ard (Tom Poole); Sarah Ard Manka (Cory); Owen Samuel “Chip” Ard Jr. (Elaine), and James Carl “Jim” Ard (Kindra). Sam is also survived by 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren in whom he took great delight. Being able to FaceTime with them was a source of joy in Sam’s last few years. Sam and Jane’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren are: Samuel Manka (Andrea) and their children: Theodore and Alexander; Matthew Manka; Katy Poole; Russell Jordan Poole; Paul Manka; Margaret Manka (Austin Holmes); Clara Ard; Ryan Ard; Owen Campbell Ard, and Kyle Ard.
After leaving active duty in the Army, Sam began a long career in business, working first with his father-in-law at Lacy Furniture Company. His career was diverse and as varied as banking and photofinishing. But it was in work with Chambers of Commerce and Industrial Development that Sam’s love of his community could be seen. Sam worked for the Kansas City, KS, and Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce and served several times as Director of the Lawton Chamber of Commerce, serving as chair of the Governor’s Industrial Team. As part of his industrial development work, Sam was selected by the City of Lawton to locate a developer for the Central Mall and see that project to its completion. Sam was also responsible for bringing multiple industries to southwest Oklahoma, most notably, Goodyear Tire and Rubber (on Ard St.). Even in retirement, Sam was always searching for ways to strengthen and give back to the southwest Oklahoma community. Whether it was as a consultant for banks and other businesses or beginning a vineyard with an eye toward potential economic development, Sam never stopped thinking about how to make his community better.
Sam’s commitment to his community was evident in the gifts of time and energy he and Jane invested in Lawton. Sam was active in Rotary, the Jaycees, and had leadership roles in the USO-YMCA, United Way, the Association of the US Army, the Boulevard of Lights, and Arts for All. Sam and Jane’s lives were significantly invested in the Church. A lifelong Presbyterian, Sam served as an Elder, a Sunday School teacher, a youth group leader, and a choir member (even as he protested that he couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket!). Perhaps no group at First Presbyterian Church meant more to him than the Men’s Club Breakfast that met every Saturday morning. Early every Saturday, Sam would gather with other men of the church to cook together (his specialty was blueberry pancakes), enjoy each other’s company, roast each other, and eventually pray for each other. Sam took his role as church leader and teacher seriously, investing in Bible commentaries to improve his understanding of Scripture to share with others.
Sam and Jane were at heart, givers. They believed in giving — giving financially to make the community and world a better place and giving of themselves to the people they loved and the things they believed in. In that spirit, memorial contributions can be given to First Presbyterian Church, Lawton, or to the Katherine D. Lacy Fund at the Lawton Community Foundation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.