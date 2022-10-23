Funeral services for Orville “Donk” Dodd will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Carter, Pastor of Wichita Baptist Church, Cache, officiating.
Burial will be in the Green Valley Cemetery, North of Lawton.
The family will greet friends Monday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Orville “Donk” Dodd, 85, of Cache, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his farm.
He was born on July 17, 1937, in Oklahoma City, to Ralph and Angie (Roberts) Dodd. He graduated from Mt. View High School in 1955. He married Donna Ryder on Nov. 20, 1964, in Chickasha. Orville began a plumbing career after high school in Texas working for his brother. He was a plumber for 41 years. He was a proud member of Local #344 Plumber Pipefitters Union member for 55 years. He enjoyed living on the farm, raising cattle, reading westerns, constantly watching Fox News and Newsweek, drinking coffee with his buddies at the Trading Post, and adored his four grandkids. He was always wanting to know how school was going and encouraged them to keep up the good work.
Orville is survived by his wife Donna of the home; one daughter, Jennifer and Pete Singer of Cache; daughter-in-law, Sarah Dodd of Cache; son-in-law, Christian Sealey of Lawton; one brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Janice of Cache; two sisters-in-law:Betty and Shirley; four grandchildren: Olivia and Josh Crow of Walters; Sydnee Sealey of Lawton; Anthony Sealey of Cache, and Alex Singer of Cache.
Orville was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Angie Dodd, his five brothers: Ralph, Glen, Ray, Carroll, and Guy; a sister, Eleta Schreiner, and a baby sister and brother. He was also preceded in death by his one son, Jeff Dodd.
Orville will truly be missed by his family and friends. He was a hard worker, a loving father, and an all-around good man.