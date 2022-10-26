Orville D. Smith of Lawton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the age of 91 in Lawton. He was born to Walter Ray and Sarah “Ethel” (Banner) Smith on the family’s farm south of Weatherford.

He attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse north of Colony. Upon graduation from Weatherford High School, he started to farm full-time. However, his life went in a different direction after being drafted to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. He proudly served our country as a Military Police officer with postings from New York City to Tokyo. He then attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University earning his bachelor’s degree in biology. After graduation and completion of an internship at St. Anthony’s in Oklahoma City, he became a registered ASCP Medical Technologist.