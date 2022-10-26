Orville D. Smith of Lawton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the age of 91 in Lawton. He was born to Walter Ray and Sarah “Ethel” (Banner) Smith on the family’s farm south of Weatherford.
He attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse north of Colony. Upon graduation from Weatherford High School, he started to farm full-time. However, his life went in a different direction after being drafted to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. He proudly served our country as a Military Police officer with postings from New York City to Tokyo. He then attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University earning his bachelor’s degree in biology. After graduation and completion of an internship at St. Anthony’s in Oklahoma City, he became a registered ASCP Medical Technologist.
At Southwestern, Orville met and married Melba Radney. The two celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary last spring. They had three children: Carolyn Smith, Donna Smith Burk and Larry D. Smith.
Orville and Melba moved to Lawton in 1959. He managed the Southern Oklahoma Blood Bank until 1977. It was then that he turned his ever-developing expertise as a real estate investor into a career as a realtor. Ultimately, he owned his own commercial real estate brokerage until he retired to strictly manage his own residential, commercial, and agricultural properties with his wife. Orville served the Lawton community for decades. His volunteer service included President of the Breakfast Optimist Club, President of the Lawton Apartment Association, President of the First United Methodist Church Foundation, and 29-year member of the Board of Trustees of the McMahon Foundation.
Orville was profoundly forthright in his approach to life. He was a problem solver where hard work was his primary tool. He was always optimistic and encouraging. He was not only intelligent but more importantly...wise. He respected people and was grateful to call individuals from all walks of life his friends.
Orville is survived by his loving wife Melba; his daughter, Carolyn Smith; son, Larry (Victoria) Smith, and son-in-law, Mike (Janet) Burk; grandchildren: Kevin (Ashley) Burk; Brett (Kimberli) Burk; Sarah Burk; Lauren Smith, and Leah Smith and great-grandchildren: Emma Burk; Lacey Lynn Burk; Conner Burk, and Blake Burk. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Zelma Smith, brother and sister-in-law, Orlin (Janet) Smith, along with nephews and nieces.
He is predeceased by his beloved daughter, Donna Smith Burk; parents, W.R. and Ethel Smith; brother, Raymond Smith; sister-in-law, Laverne Radney Holt, and beloved mother-in-law, Ellen Radney Lawrence.
Orville will be interred at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, with military honors at a later date. A private family memorial service will be held at that time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Cameron University Foundation in his honor.