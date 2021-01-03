Funeral service for Orvella G. “Cookie” Littlefield will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Fletcher Christian Church with Jim Hall and Herman Dutton officiating.
Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Lawton.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Orvella G. “Cookie” Littlefield died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 91. She was born Nov. 18, 1929 at Custer City, Orville and Opal (Sylvester) Prier. Her father was a school superintendent and the family moved often during her younger years eventually moving to Grandfield, where she graduated high school in 1947. She married John Jacob Littlefield, Jr. on Aug. 3, 1951 in Britton. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1980.
Cookie attended Cameron State Agricultural College and earned her bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater. She would later earn her master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. She taught school for the Lawton Public Schools from 1951 until her retirement in 1992 having taught at Emmerson, Washington and Jefferson School. She was honored as “Teacher of the Year” in 1969.
She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and had been active in the Crusader’s Sunday School Class. Recently she had been attending Fletcher Christian Church. She was a member of the Pioneer Club, the Retired Teachers Association, a life member of both OEA and NEA, Beta Sigma Phi and the Eastern Star. She served as a volunteer for 41 years with the Holy City of the Wichita’s and was an integral part of their annual Easter Pageant. She also served for many years as assistant director for the Miss Lawton Pageant.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynda Gayle and Rick Stanton, Fletcher; three grandchildren and their spouses: Johnna and Todd Hayes, Stillwater; Jordan and Stephanie Stevenson, Fletcher; and Jonathan and Deanna Stanton, Anniston, Alabama; seven great-grandchildren: Emma Stevenson; Harper Hayes; Wyatt Hayes; Hattie Hayes; Vivian Stanton; Hunter Stanton and Raven Stevenson; and a nephew, David Lewallen and wife Diana.
Her parents and her sister, Joy Lewallen, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Public Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 2323, Lawton, Oklahoma 73502.
