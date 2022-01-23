Orval “Bo” Bowman was born on July 27, 1933. He went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Bo grew up in the pre-television era and had only seen one football game in his entire life before he entered college at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford where he played as a member of the varsity team in football and baseball.
After graduating with an MS in History in 1955, he went on to become one of the states most outstanding coaches. On July 29, 1985 he was inducted to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In seven years as baseball coach, his teams won three state titles (runner up twice), 6 conference championships, and 5 district championships. Coach Bowman’s teams produced ten All-State baseball players. In nine years as football coach, his teams won one state title, 4 conference championships, and 4 district championships. Overall, his record was 126 wins and 33 losses in baseball and 70-30-3 in football.
Bo was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Peggy Jo Bowman.
He is survived by his only son Mitchell Bowman, MD (wife Angi), and two grandchildren: Somer Banks and Cameron Bowman.
The family will greet friends at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan., 26, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bo will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in a private burial.