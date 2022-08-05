Orin Claude Davenport, 67, of Mountain view, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Oklahoma City. He was born to Howard Orin Davenport and Gladys Komalty Davenport on August 24, 1954 in Tucson, AZ.
Orin graduated from Riverside Indian School, Anadarko, in 1974. Later on he went to S.I.P.I. in Albuquerque, NM for Photography and attended S.W.O.S.U. and Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, AZ.
Orin worked as a Restaurant Manager for many years. He was Forever Fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, Dallas Cowboys and Phoenix Sun. He loved the Sprint and Nascars cars and would rebuild his own models.
Orin is survived by his sisters: Theresa C. Davenport, Weatherford; Ginger Ann Davenport and her children, Phoenix, AZ; Gaynell Kay Butler and her children, Mesa, AZ; niece, Candee Kiley, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and pups, Clyde and Max of the home. A host of numerous nephews and nieces and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, nephew Shawn Nunez-Davenport, and grandson Benjamin Paul Delgado.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home Carnegie. Burial will be at Rainy Mountain Cemetery Mountain View.
There will be a wake at 7 p.m., Sunday Aug. 7, 2022 at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home Carnegie.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home Carnegie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie.
At the request of the family if you are feeling ill or having COVID-19 symptoms, please refrain from attending.