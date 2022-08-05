Orin Claude Davenport, 67, of Mountain view, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Oklahoma City. He was born to Howard Orin Davenport and Gladys Komalty Davenport on August 24, 1954 in Tucson, AZ.

Orin graduated from Riverside Indian School, Anadarko, in 1974. Later on he went to S.I.P.I. in Albuquerque, NM for Photography and attended S.W.O.S.U. and Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, AZ.