LINDSAY — Orban Eugene “Gene” Sanders II of Lindsay was born on June 1, 1953, in Lawton, to Orban “Speck” and Cletis (Medrano) Sanders. He passed from this life on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Oklahoma City at the age of 69.
Gene was a 1971 graduate of Eisenhower High School in Lawton and he also obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Music from Cameron University. He married Becky Keiningham on June 2, 1973 in Lawton, and to this union four children were born. He loved his family and spending time with them. Gene was the Music Minister at First Baptist Church, Lindsay, for 23 of his 48 years in the Music Ministry. He loved singing, ministering, and sharing the Lord with other people. He enjoyed playing and watching golf and other sports, especially when he could share them with his youth. Gene will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Becky of the home; son, Matthew Sanders (Lindsey) of Tecumseh; daughters: Amy Vanderveer (Todd) of Midland, Texas; Allison Petty (Stacy) of Oklahoma City; and Alicia Belcher (Shelby) of Piedmont; grandchildren: Brady Petty; Olivia Vanderveer; Emerson Vanderveer; Grayson Petty; Addison Vanderveer; and Hallie Belcher; brother-in-law, W. C. Keiningham (Martha) of Williams, Arizona; niece, Vonda Holbrook (Kent) of Inola; step-brother, DeeWayne Howeth (Rebecca) of Broken Arrow; and step-sister, Sharon Onley (Ken) of Edmond and numerous cousins.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Orban “Speck” and Cletis Sanders.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, Lindsay, with the Rev. Nick Johnson officiating with services under the direction of John W. Williams of Winans Funeral Home, Maysville. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.winansfuneralhome.com