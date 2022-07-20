LINDSAY — Orban Eugene “Gene” Sanders II of Lindsay was born on June 1, 1953, in Lawton, to Orban “Speck” and Cletis (Medrano) Sanders. He passed from this life on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Oklahoma City at the age of 69.

Gene was a 1971 graduate of Eisenhower High School in Lawton and he also obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Music from Cameron University. He married Becky Keiningham on June 2, 1973 in Lawton, and to this union four children were born. He loved his family and spending time with them. Gene was the Music Minister at First Baptist Church, Lindsay, for 23 of his 48 years in the Music Ministry. He loved singing, ministering, and sharing the Lord with other people. He enjoyed playing and watching golf and other sports, especially when he could share them with his youth. Gene will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

