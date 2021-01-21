Opal Lorene Winkler age 102, of Tipton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at The Courtyards at Magnolia Creek Memory Care & Assisted Living in Altus. There will be no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.
Opal Lorene (Owens) Penick Winkler was born Jan. 6, 1919, in Blue, to William Brown Noah and Mary Martha Emma (Troxell) Owens. She attended Tipton Public School, graduating from Tipton High School in 1937. In June of 1938, she and Archie Vernon Penick were united in marriage in Lawton. She later married John Henry Winkler in October of 1950 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She worked as an assistant bookkeeper for Southwest Rural Electric. After Mr. Winkler’s death in February of 1950, she retired with 32 years of service. Opal enjoyed working in her yard and was known to mow it ever day if it needed it or not. She loved shopping, as well as going out to eat Mexican food. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, as well as her son-in-law, Jimmie C. Opal enjoyed reading her Bible and would read it through five times a year.
She is survived by one son, Archie Tyrone Penick and his wife Barbara of Edmond; one daughter, Sharon Kay Smith and her husband Jimmie C. of Tipton; five grandchildren: Jay Penick and his wife Connie; Paige Webb and her husband Kelly; Bryan Smith and his wife Roseann; Kyle Smith and his wife Darla; and Kullyn Smith; six great-grandchildren: Peyton Penick; Alex Webb; Ashlee Jack and her husband Jay; Krese Smith; Krosbi Smith and Kutter Smith; and four great great-grandchildren: Ryder Jack; River Jack; Rhett Jack and Ryan Jack.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Winkler; two sisters, Rachel Louise Clements and Avis Geraldine Logan; and one brother, W.B. “Little Brother” Owens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tipton Children’s Home, or the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, Cancer Research in memory of Opal Lorene Winkler.
