Word has been received of the death of Oma Lee Gillespie, 98, of Lawton.
Mrs. Gillespie passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Lawton.
Mrs. Gillespie will be laid to rest at a later date at Arlington Cemetery in Midwest City, Oklahoma next to her companion of 45 years, Paul Baty.
Oma Lee was born on the morning of April 3, 1922 in Mulberry, Arkansas to Oren Cornelius and Dona Emilee (Gragg) Lewis. She married Rex Virgil Gillespie on November 21, 1939 in De Queen, Arkansas. They moved to Lawton in 1940. They later divorced. She worked many years at Fairmont Food Company and belonged to the Lawton Business and Professional Women’s Club and Credit Women International during those years.
She is survived by one sister, Eudora Champion, her niece, Kimberly Champion Conklan and husband, John; her great niece, Gabrielle Baker; her great niece, Olivia Baker and husband, Justin; her great nephews, Rick and Tim Cook; and Paul’s children, Eileen Painter and Ronald and Robert Baty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her companion, Paul Baty; two sisters, Pauline Carson and Martha Lewis; her nephew, Stephen Champion; and her nieces, Charline Erikson and Jean Rich.
“The Girl who was BEAUTIFUL INSIDE. Such the power of the BEAUTY INSIDE her that Winter turned to Spring in her path and flowers grew in her footsteps.”
