Ollie Irene File, 95, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home in Lawton, surrounded by family.

Ollie was born on June 14, 1927, in Batesville, Arkansas, to Columbus and Clara Jane (Fielder) Misenheimer. She quit school at early age to help support the family, this contributed to her hard work ethics which she carried throughout her life. She married the love of her life, Delmar File, on Oct. 17, 1986. They were happily married for 27 years before his passing in 2014.