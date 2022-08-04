Ollie Irene File, 95, passed away Wednesday July 27, 2022, at her home in Lawton, surrounded by family.
Ollie was born on June 14, 1927, in Batesville, Arkansas, to Columbus and Clara Jane (Fielder) Misenheimer. She quit school at an early age to help support the family, this contributed to her hard work ethics which she carried throughout her life. She married the love of her life, Delmar File, on Oct. 17, 1986. They were happily married for 27 years before his passing in 2014.
She worked numerous jobs throughout her life, but is mostly remembered for her handy work on the sewing machine. She was a seamstress for Southwest Salvage in Lawton, for over 30 years before retiring. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing. She loved selflessly doing things for others and often showed her love by cooking and baking for family and friends.
She is survived by her three children: Brenda Barnes and husband Mitchell of Quitman, AR; Jimmey McMullin and wife Sue of Atkins, AR and Donna Edwards of the home; two stepchildren: Robert File and wife Brigette of Lawton, and Denise Dauzy and husband Michael of Lawton; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, 19 great great-grandchildren and seven great great great-grandchildren; caregiver and special friend Ruth Gill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters, three brothers, two sons: Gregory McMullin and Rickey McMullin, two grandsons: Steven Heflin and Terry Heflin, and one stepson Michael File.
Funeral services for Ollie Irene File will be on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at noon at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.