Olive Serena Ranes Hellar, 90, passed away on May 21, 2021 in Lawton. Services will be held at a later date. Dighton Marler Funeral Home of Perry is entrusted with arrangements.
Olive was born in Sterling, Kansas on Jan. 22, 1931 to Frank and Mary Ranes. The eldest of seven children, she spent her childhood on a farm 15 miles north of Perry. This farm was the land that Olive’s grandfather obtained and homesteaded in the 4th Oklahoma Land Run, also known as the Cherokee Strip Land Run, in 1893.
Olive attended Banner Grade School, a small county school with all eight grades in the same room. She then attended and graduated from Billings High School. She started nurses training but quit before finishing to attend beauty school and became a beautician. She owned her own shop in Perry for a period of time. In addition to that, she and her husband Don Henry, cared for a number of foster children.
Olive is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings.
She is survived by her siblings: Jim Ranes and wife Ruby; Cleta Ralph; Tom Ranes and wife Dolores. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Center for Creative Living, 3501 SW Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, Lawton, OK 73505.
