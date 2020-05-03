Private family graveside service for Olive June Hesser Kennedy will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 in the Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma with Deacon Jim Coe, Holy Family Catholic Church, Lawton officiating.
Olive June Hesser Kennedy, 99, Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Edmond at Jefferson Gardens Retirement Home where she has lived for the past several years.
Mrs. Kennedy was born in Enid, Oklahoma on January 25, 1921. Her parents, George Milton Hesser and Ruby Annie Stone Hesser were members of pioneer land rush families who settled in Payne County, OK starting in 1889. She married John Edward Kennedy on August 19, 1942 in Enid shortly after he was commissioned at Fort Sill as a Second Lieutenant. She was a military wife, moving to many places in the United States and overseas to Japan and Germany. She was the mother of four daughters, Judith, Jana, Jill and Jeri. After her husband’s military retirement, they remained in Lawton except for living in Dugway, UT and Petaluma, California while her husband worked in the Post Exchange system. She was an avid bridge player, a longtime volunteer at the Gift Shop at Southwestern Hospital. She was a past member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. She and her husband were Eucharistic Ministers at Holy Family Catholic Church for many years.
Mrs. Kennedy is survived by her daughters Judith Kennedy Arthur and her husband, Arch of Alabaster, Alabama, Jana Sue Leslie of Oklahoma City and her husband, C. Wayne, Jill Marie Parker of Boise, Idaho and Jeri Lynne Liggett of Oklahoma City and her husband, Ronald. She had nine grandchildren, Frederick Arthur and his wife, Ashley, Andrew Arthur and his wife, Mira Desai, Scott Leslie and his wife, Gabriela Chiribau, John Leslie and his wife, Tommie Stephens, Kelly Hormaechea and her husband, John, Daniel Parker, Logan Dougherty and her husband, Colby, Michael Harper and Marin Harper. She had 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother, Vincent Earl Hesser, and two grandchildren, Kelly and Todd Leslie.
