Olga Mahamed, 92, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home in Lawton. Olga was born June 27, 1927 in Pededze, Latvia to Julius and Arleta (Sieks) Gruzdins. She grew up in Latvia but soon fled her country to Germany due to political strife. Olga married MSG (Retired) Louis Mahamed on September 10, 1952 in Regensburg, Germany. Louis passed away October 29, 2008 after 56 years of marriage. She came to the United States on February 6, 1953. Four years later, in 1957, Olga applied to become a United States citizen and became a citizen on Valentine’s Day. Olga and Louis lived in Germany as well as Connecticut, Georgia, Texas and finally settling in Oklahoma in the 1970’s.
Olga was a very generous, emotional and soft hearted person. She loved cooking and talking about food and chefs and would cook food for her neighbors and others just out of the kindness of her heart. Her favorite flowers were lily of the valley and white daisies. She enjoyed older movies and Doris Day, Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby. She enjoyed traveling to New York City and to Club 21 where she was given a free tour on one of her visits there. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very much especially her grandson, Mario Morris. Mario was the “apple of the eye” for Olga and Louis. Olga will be missed by all who knew her.
Olga is survived by her two children, Larry Mahamed and wife Doris of Lawton, Oklahoma and Carrie Jackson and husband Arthur of Duncan, Oklahoma, four grandchildren, Shane Mahamed and wife Ashley, Stacy Wentz and husband Chris, Mario Morris and Meagan Jackson, five great grandchildren, William, Alexander and Hayley Young, and Lane and Macy Mahamed, and a niece and nephew, Lasma Gruzdins and Arnis Gruzdins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and great granddaughter, McKenzie Young.
