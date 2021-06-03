Olene McCarley, 99, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, loved to sew and to quilt. She passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 surrounded by her family. Olene was born June 13, 1921 in Tishomingo, Mississippi to the late James Ervin and Ida Bell Dailey Taylor.
Olene was reared and educated in Tishomingo, and moved to Arkansas in 1940. She moved to Pine Bluff in 1953. She worked 28 years as a saleslady for Campbell, Bell and Baims and also for Dillards. Olene was a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a secretary for her Sunday School class, a teacher in the training course, and also a past choir member. She was also the oldest member at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, having joined August 24, 1956 which also gave her the longest membership.
Olene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Thomas “Mac” McCarley, whom she married Dec. 14, 1937 in Tishomingo, and who passed away August 19, 2000; daughter, Barbara Jean Hollis; brothers, Milton Taylor, Elvin Taylor and Mathel Taylor; sisters, Ruby Moore, Zula Griffin, Voica Thorn and Joyce Holloway; grandson, Danny Hubanks; and granddaughter, Pam Hubanks.
Survivors include her daughters: Shirley Olene Hubanks; Brenda Joyce Coats; Linda Gail Cheshier and Sandra Faye Figueroa; brother, Loyd Taylor; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 in the chapel of Ralph Robinson and Son, Pine Bluff, AR with Rev. Howard Loetscher officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. — 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
