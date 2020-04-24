Ola Mae Martinez, age 69 years, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Ola was born on May 24, 1950 in Crockett, Texas to Robert and Annie C. Richards. She married her childhood sweetheart (late) 1SG R.L. Martinez on June 19th, 1967. In 1968 she graduated Kennard High School and was the Salutatorian. In 1995, she graduated from Cameron University with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. Ola was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for over thirty years and served as Youth Director, Sunday School Teacher and Mass Choir Member. Her hobbies were attending church, spending time with her family, keeping her grandchildren and great grandchildren, shopping, working in her yard and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R.L. Martinez; sister, Robbie Davis; brother, Theadis Richards; sister, Artie Johnson; brother, Johnny Frank Richards; brother, Jimmie Hopkins; brother-in-law, Chester Martinez; brother-in-law, MacArthur Martinez; sister-in-law, Mae Francis Garrett; brother-in-law, Charles E. Martinez and brother-in-law, Frezel Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters; Annika Bellamy (Terrance) Montgomery, Alabama; Arshundra Martinez of Lawton, Oklahoma; Aimee Knight (Kenneth) of Plano, Texas; and her only son, Antonio Martinez (Tamaress) of Alpharetta, Georgia. Ola is survived by ten grandchildren; Ola Chamea, O’Kiytra, Breshya, Tori, Rion, Terisha, KieShun, Amari, TJ, and Aniya and nine great grandchildren and one godson, Archie Jr. Survivors include sister, Vera Fobbs; brother, Weldon Richards; sister, Archie Thomas; sister, Annie Jones (John); sister, Mary Johnson; brother-in law, Ret. Captain USAF James Ray Martinez (Sheri); brother-in-law, Lee Herman Martinez; sister-in-law, Charlene Shackelford (Cordell Sr.); sister-in-law, Ozzie Martinez.