Funeral service for Ok Ja Kim will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at New Light United Methodist Church with Dr. James Kim District Superintendent Wichita District U.M.C. officiating.Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com