Funeral service for long-time Lawton resident, Ok Chin Whitney, age 79, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Lane officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
Viewing will be held on Sunday and Monday, July 11 and July 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mrs. Whitney passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at her home in Lawton.
