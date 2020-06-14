Funeral service for Odus Miller Hennessee, 71 of Lawton will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Torie Dean and David Bunch officiating.
Burial will follow at Pecan Cemetery.
Odus Miller Hennessee was born in Lawton, OK on November 3, 1948, and went to be with Christ on June 11, 2020. Odus grew up in Lawton, and attended Scott Road School, St. Mary’s and Lawton High. As a boy, he loved any sport that involved a ball. During his youth, he obtained a Cosmetology license and worked in the family salon as an instructor. He attended Okmulgee Tech, graduating with an Associates in Graphic Design, which he used to open Custom Printing and Screen in 1973. That same year, he married Jessica Lockerd on March 17. Later, Odus worked alongside his mother and other family members as the President of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, developing Aloe Vera based cosmetics. Because of his expertise in Aloe Vera, he was affectionately called “The Aloe Vera Man,” The later part of his life was spent in Medicine Park, growing and developing the town. He was proud to serve as the mayor and councilman and to watch Medicine Park bring joy to those who visited and those who called it home. He and Jessica raised two daughters and were proud of their four grand daughters. It was his grandchildren and the thought of new life that made him smile. Odus was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, son-in law, uncle, nephew and friend. He was an artist, carpenter, singer, guitarist, builder, developer, coach, inventor, author, mayor, city councilman, business owner, and all around good guy. He loved God and encouraged others to believe too, because, “If you’re wrong, you miss nothing, but if you’re right, you gain eternity.”
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Hennessee, of the home; two daughters, Lauren Susanne Hennessee and Mikel Hennessee Araujo and husband, Paulo; his grandchildren, Katherine Livingston and husband, Joshua Reed, Kaylyn Reeve and husband, Brian, Lily McDaniel, and Danielle Araujo, and a great grandbaby on the way; his aunt, Sue McNair; his mother in law and father in law, Jim and Sara Lockerd; his brother in law and sister in law, David and Rebecca Bunch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Edna Hennessee; his father, Lloyd Hennessee; his sister, Marilyn Hennessee; and his mother in law, Arneta Lockerd.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.