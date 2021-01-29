Odis Dale Runnels was born on June 25, 1938 in Tipton. He left this earth to be with his Savior in Heaven on Jan. 20, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Ode and Esther Runnels of Cache, and his beloved in-laws, Ken and Deannie Condray of Temple, Texas. Also preceding him were his brothers: Billie Frank and Floyd Ray and his sisters: Wanda Joe and Norma Jean.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Ann Runnels of Wylie, Texas. He is also survived by his children Randy Runnels and his two daughters, Andra and Alexandria; Roger Runnels and his wife Lori and their children Amber, Nicole, and Jared; Raymond Runnels and his wife Sue and their children Cody, Cory, Caci, Dakota, and Levi; Renee King and her husband, Bart and their children Chelsi, Amanda, and Chance; and his daughter Brandy Meyer and her husband Paul and their children Brett, Rachel, and Camden. Dale was also blessed with 18 great-grandchildren.
Though born in Oklahoma, Dale spent most of his life in Texas and grew to love the people and the state. He graduated from Southern Methodist University with one of the first Electronics Engineering degrees. He went to work for Collins Radio in Richardson, Texas, and worked on many projects for the government earning a Presidential Security Clearance. One of his favorite projects was working on the first transmission of a signal from earth to an object in space. Dale loved to tell the story about having to be transported to Alaska in the winter to resolve an issue with the radio telescope and being stuck there for an extended duration while the transmissions were set up. The other members of that away team were so glad that Dad made a fourth for bridge.
Dale raised five children coaching baseball, attending football games, track meets, and all the other school activities all while working full time and developing a strong love of technology. He was a Christian and a proud member of the Masonic Lodge and attained the rank of Master Mason having joined in 1966.
He loved meeting people who were developing the technology of the future and helping to foster their creativity and ideas. He helped the engineers who developed the first digitized human voice which led the way to all the technology like Siri and Alexa that we use today.
Dale was loved by everyone he met, and he famously never met a stranger. His ability to calmly listen no matter what was going on around him and his eagerness to get to know people and make connections with them led to so many lifelong friendships. As he got older, he embraced a philosophy that would be so helpful in today’s chaotic world. As we think about Dale and his passing, his family would ask that you take Dale’s philosophy as you go about your daily life. Maybe if we all embraced this, we would all be a little nicer to each other. “Life is Good. People are Terrific. What else is there?”
Funeral arrangements have been set for Restland Funeral Home at 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas, 75243 for Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, the chapel services are strictly limited to close family members. We will be following this with the graveside service at Restland which is open to everyone who wishes to attend with masks and safe social distancing required.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the GoFundMe for Chance King (Dale’s grandson) who was involved in a serious accident on the day after Christmas and is going through rehabilitation to recover the use of his limbs. The GoFundMe is https://gofund.me/43b7994a